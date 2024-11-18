I know the mind of Thirumavalavan well, says Chief Minister

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said that he knew the mind of VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan well, and the latter was also fully aware of the firm actions of his “elder brother [Mr. Stalin]”.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin recalled Mr. Thirumavalavan’s request for setting up a SIPCOT industrial estate in Ariyalur district, and said that it was fulfilled in a year. “The Dravidian Model government fulfilled his request, and he thanked us...,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that Mr. Thirumavalavan and the Transport Minister had brought with them representatives of lawyers’ associations and requested that new buildings be constructed for the courts in Jayankondam in Ariyalur district.

Mr. Stalin had recently visited the district to launch a nutritional interventional programme.

“After I came out of the State guest house, people accorded me a warm reception. It cannot be termed as a mere road show. It was a reception to the welfare schemes of the Dravidian Model government...,” he said.

He further said that the people not only waved at him, but also promised that the Dravidian Model government would win the next election as well.

“They have kept in mind my words that we should win 200 of the 234 [Assembly] seats, and supported me,” he added.