I invite Dalits from other parties to join Congress: Selvaperunthagai

Despite stiff opposition from a section of people within the party and criticism that he does not have the “Congress DNA” and was “a party-hopper”, K. Selvaperunthagai has pipped strong contenders, and was appointed the president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Saturday, a few months before the Lok Sabha election. In an interview with The Hindu on Sunday, he speaks about strengthening the party at the grassroots, reclaiming its Dalit vote bank and taking everyone along, including those who opposed his candidacy.

What is your mandate as the TNCC president considering that seat-sharing talks with the DMK have begun?

We have to strengthen the party. The immediate focus is (for the DMK-led alliance) to win all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, and one in Puducherry. We have faced many challenges. We once had a vote share of 40%, but it has reduced gradually. We have to work as a team to improve it. We believe that the DMK will treat us with the respect over seat-sharing. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) will decide the rest.

What is your take on the criticism that the Congress in Tamil Nadu has been unable to match the intensity and drive of the BJP in the State since the appointment of K. Annamalai as its president?

The BJP in Tamil Nadu has been unable to rise above “artificiality”. They have inducted well-known history-sheeters into their party. How will society benefit then? There is no need to oppose Mr. Annamalai. We have to talk about how the Centre’s policies have affected the people.

Your appointment as the TNCC president is seen as a big win for the Dalit community. Can the people expect TNCC to flag issues faced by Dalits and reclaim their vote bank?

The Congress in India – right from the times of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and now Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi – has been at the forefront of creating infrastructure that would deliver justice for the Dalits and other underprivileged communities. Only in the Congress, a leader such as Kamaraj, Periyar (E.V. Ramasamy), Kakkan or even myself can rise up the ranks quite easily. Dalits have always backed the Congress. It is a natural alliance.

Everyone would remember how Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi raised their voice against the Hathras atrocity in Uttar Pradesh in 2020, despite the State government mobilising the police to prevent them. Even our national president [Mallikarjun Kharge] is a Dalit. So, I feel Dalits have always been welcomed in our party, and I invite Dalits from other political parties to join the Congress.

A problem that has plagued the party is the tradition of certain candidates or their immediate family members being preferred for certain seats again and again. Can we expect to see new faces being given tickets in the 2024 election?

At the party’s Udaipur Declaration, a resolution was passed that one family would get only one post in the party. The party is implementing it step by step. We will follow the AICC’s directions in this regard.

At the national level, we see many long-time Congress leaders leaving the party. Even in Tamil Nadu, there are rumours that Congress Vilavancode MLA S. Vijayadharani is likely to switch to the BJP. What do you think of this?

I spoke to her yesterday. She continues to be in the Congress. She informed that she will not be attending the State Assembly proceedings, as she has to tend to a case in the Supreme Court in New Delhi. I don’t think she will leave the Congress. The BJP is poaching leaders who have issues with the party.

A delegation went to New Delhi to argue against your proposed elevation as the State president a few months ago. How do you plan to deal with the situation?

I don’t think anyone has raised a complaint against me to the party’s leadership in New Delhi. Even so, just because someone has a difference of opinion or that they have raised a certain complaint about me, there is no need for me to remove them from the party. I will work with everyone to strengthen the party. I will consult with senior leaders and district congress presidents on how we can bring in new blood to the party, especially since the youth of this country are now enamoured with Rahul Gandhi.