I did not crawl under chairs like EPS to rise to the post of Deputy CM, says Udhayanidhi

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said he had not crawled under chairs like AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to rise to his current post.

“Mr. Palaniswami could not find any fault with my role as the DMK’s youth wing secretary or my work as an MLA or a Minister. That is why he criticises my elevation to the post of Deputy Chief Minister,” he said at an event organised by the DMK east district wing secretary and Minister for HR&CE, P.K. Sekarbabu, to distribute welfare assistance.

To Mr. Palaniswami’s claim that an ordinary man in the AIADMK could become a Chief Minister, Mr. Udhayanidhi said Mr. Palaniswami was not an ordinary worker. “You became the Chief Minister through tenders. You fell on the feet of V.K. Sasikala to become the Chief Minister,” he added.

To a remark that he lacked experience, Mr. Udhayanidhi said, “Mr. Palaniswami is a super senior in age and experience. But I do not require his type of experience. The DMK men also don’t require it. The entire world witnessed his [Mr. Palaniswami’s] experience in Koovathur [where the AIADMK MLAs were kept in captivity before the vote of confidence in 2017]...”

On the AIADMK leader’s criticism of whether a Deputy Chief Minister could wear a T-shirt, Mr. Udhayanidhi said the former had raised such a question as he was confused, and his criticisms against the DMK government had no clarity.

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled his refusal to apologise for his remark on sanatana dharma, even as it was taken to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I stood my ground, and made it clear that I had only expressed what was already spoken by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Periyar [E.V. Ramasamy]. Now, they have gone to the court against me for wearing a T-shirt,” he added.

Ruling out reports of cracks having emerged in the DMK alliance, Mr. Udhayanidhi said leaders of the DMK’s allies had met the Chief Minister, as recently as on Saturday. “The Chief Minister and national leaders have been saying that the alliance will continue,” he added.

Anthem rendition

In an indirect reference to Governor R.N. Ravi and the controversy over the incomplete rendition of the Tamil Nadu anthem, Mr. Udhayanidhi said Mr. Ravi was allergic to the word ‘Dravida’.

“We should appreciate his confidence that Dravidam could be destroyed by removing the word. It is not just you. Even your grandfather and great grandfather can’t do a thing about it...,” he added.

