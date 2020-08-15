Tamil Nadu

I-Day celebrations to be held at Uppalam

Government buildings in Puducherry colourfully lit up as part of the Independence Day celebrations. A view of the Assembly building on Thursday night. T. Singaravelou | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou
Special Correspondent Puducherry 15 August 2020 00:16 IST
Updated: 15 August 2020 00:16 IST

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy will unfurl the national flag at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex at around 9 a.m on Saturday to mark the 74th Independence Day celebrations. Considering the prevailing situation due to the spread of novel coronavirus, celebrations at the Uppalam grounds would be restricted to flag hoisting, inspection of guard of honour, address by the Chief Minister, march past by police contingent and honouring of staff who were in the forefront of COVID-19 work.

The celebrations at the Uppalam grounds would be over by 10 a.m and after that the Chief Minister would hoist the flag at the Legislative Assembly complex.

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, security in the town and coastal areas has been strengthened.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...