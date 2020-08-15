I-Day celebrations to be held at Uppalam

Puducherry

15 August 2020 00:16 IST

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy will unfurl the national flag at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex at around 9 a.m on Saturday to mark the 74th Independence Day celebrations. Considering the prevailing situation due to the spread of novel coronavirus, celebrations at the Uppalam grounds would be restricted to flag hoisting, inspection of guard of honour, address by the Chief Minister, march past by police contingent and honouring of staff who were in the forefront of COVID-19 work.

The celebrations at the Uppalam grounds would be over by 10 a.m and after that the Chief Minister would hoist the flag at the Legislative Assembly complex.

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, security in the town and coastal areas has been strengthened.

