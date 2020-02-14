I am still with AIADMK, says K.C. Palanisamy

Former AIADMK MP K.C. Palanisamy, who was released on conditional bail on Thursday, asserted that he will continue to be a member of the AIADMK.

“Even if they imprison me a hundred times, I will be [in the] AIADMK,” he told media persons here after his release.

Claiming that he had not received any communication till date from the AIADMK regarding his expulsion, Mr. Palanisamy demanded the party to furnish proof in writing that he had been formally expelled. Mr. Palanisamy alleged that he was not released on Wednesday despite the Principal District and Sessions Court issuing the conditional bail on Tuesday evening.

He said the General Secretary of the AIADMK must be elected by basic members of the party and that his “struggle would continue” till the party conducted the general secretary elections.

Mr. Palanisamy was arrested on January 25 on charges of claiming to be a member of the AIADMK even after being expelled from the party and allegedly running a website in the party's name.