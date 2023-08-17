I am proudly made of Chennai, says musician Devan Ekambaram

August 17, 2023 06:44 am | Updated 06:44 am IST

Devan Ekambaram, music artist (Edited excerpts from the interview)

Your fondest memory of Chennai

I saw Chennai first in 1991. Before that, whenever we travelled from the United States, we used to go from the airport to the Egmore railway station to travel south to Mayavaram or Thanjavur. In 1991, I took a trip as I wanted to buy a pair of tablas and few records. That was the first time I saw Mount Road. I saw Musee Musicals. I saw huge hoardings for the movies Thalapathy and Chinna Thambi. I was fascinated by the sights and sounds. That was the first time I saw the Marina beach, which looked so long.

I remember that day vividly. The buses were on strike. So, one of my relatives took me around on his cycle throughout the day all the way from Kilpauk to Nappier Bridge, Marina, Adyar, Guindy, K.K. Nagar, Vadapalani, Nungambakkam, Koyambedu, Anna Nagar, Purasawalkam, and then back to Kilpauk.

When I moved to Chennai in 1997, I rented a small apartment in Besant Nagar. Then, I moved to Usman Road. It was a wonderful time. Nerukku Ner had released.

That is when I gradually started singing. I sang my first song for Rahman sir – O Mariya for Kadhalar Dhinam. My first album got released. It was beautiful. I love Chennai. I have lived here for almost half my life now.

It is very special. Even if I go abroad, I cannot be away from Chennai for more than 40 days at a stretch. I have to come back. I need to eat masala dosa, idli, and poori here. The whole feel of Chennai is what makes it feel like home. Chennai is my base. I go around the globe from here. But no matter what, I need to come back. I imagine myself retiring somewhere on East Coast Road, enjoying the beach.

What about the music scene in Chennai?

The music scene in Chennai is always vibing. Especially in the 1990s, independent albums started coming out. Suresh Peters sir’s album Minnal was a biggest craze in 1995. One of the highest selling albums of that time. In 1997-98, a compilation album, with songs from me and many others, such as Anuradha Sriram, Pop Shalini, and Devi Sri Prasad, came out.

Slowly lots of albums started coming out. In the last 5 to 10 years, Chennai’s independent music scene has exploded. So many bands are coming up. Lots of collaborations are happening. There is a lot of talent here. I am so happy to witness all that now. I wish the independent music scene keeps growing. More original music should come up apart from cinema. So musicians out there, keep making music!

Define Chennai in one punchline

More than a punchline, the line from the song Sorgame endralum fits aptly to Chennai. “Sorgame endralum, namma Chennai pola varuma”. I am proudly made of Chennai.

