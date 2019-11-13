I am one among you, says Stalin in letter to party cadre

In a letter to party members on Tuesday, DMK president M.K. Stalin asserted that the party continued to be one that was democratic, and that he remained one among the cadre.

Referring to the discussions surrounding the remark he made during the party’s general council meeting that he will act as a ‘dictator’, Mr. Stalin said the media was making a big issue out of it, and that the DMK had, in the past, appointed ‘dictators’ to ensure that the peaceful protests of the party were being carried out properly.

Explains resolutions

“When the anti-Hindi agitations took place, Periyar nominated Anna as a ‘dictator’ to give the agitation a direction. But Anna did not take up arms for it. He directed the protests through love and affection. Anna’s route is my route. Let us take the path that was laid out by Anna and followed by Kalaignar (late Chief Minister Karunanidhi), and ignore those who are trying to divert us,” Mr. Stalin said.

He explained the resolutions passed at the general council meeting and said various types of meetings will be held to take these forward.

Public meetings will be held on November 16 to explain the decisions taken at the meeting held on November 11, he said.

The DMK leader said he will participate in a meeting to be held in Dharmapuri, and other leaders will take part in meetings across the State.

False accusations

He said rumours and false accusations were being made against the DMK on issues such as MISA and the Murasoli land issue.

“If they are indulging in such accusations day in and day out, their only aim is to defeat us,” Mr. Stalin said.

Everyone in the party will have to work together to ensure its victory and maintain its strength, the DMK leader added.