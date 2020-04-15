Hyundai’s CSR arm hands over PPEs, dry rations to Kancheepuram Collector

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), has handed over 3,000 kits of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), and 1,000 sets of dry rations to the District Collector of Kancheepuram district, P. Ponniah on Wednesday.

The company said this is the first lot of donating PPEs and dry rations to Tamil Nadu.

The PPEs are donated for use by healthcare and law enforcement officials and dry rations are being handed over for further distribution to those in dire need in Kancheepuram district, which is immediately surrounding the Hyundai Motor India Ltd manufacturing facility in Irungattukkottai outside Chennai, it said.

Different quantities of similar PPEs (totalling 10,000 kits in all) and dry rations will be handed over to Thiruvallur and Chennai district authorities in the following days, the company said.

Hyundai has also donated ₹5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.