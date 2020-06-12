Hyundai provides incinerators to government hospitals

To safely dispose of masks, head and foot covers and gloves, Hyundai Motor India provided five incinerators to government hospitals that have been treating COVID-19 cases.

The five incinerators will be installed at the Government Medical College Hospital in Omandurar Estate, ESI Hospital in Ayanavaram, Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in Triplicane, Government Hospital in Tambaram and Government District Headquarters Hospital in Kancheepuram.

The equipment will enable safe disposal of masks, head and foot covers and gloves used by the healthcare providers, staff and patients and prevent further spread of the infection.

The incinerators were handed over to the government by Hyundai Motor India officials in the presence of the N. Muruganandam, principal secretary, Industries, and other Government officials.

SS Kim, CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “This is our way of showing our support to those working on the front lines on a daily basis.”