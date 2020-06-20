Hyundai Motor India resumes operations in Irungattukottai

Hyundai Motor India has resumed operations at its manufacturing plant in Irungattukottai, near Sriperumbudur after its annual maintenance and upgradation activity for 2020.
“We have commenced our plant operations starting from June 20, 2020 after the completion of Annual Maintenance Upgradation project for the period of June 15 to 19, while adhering to all the lockdown guidelines set by Tamil Nadu government for the safety, health and hygiene of our employees,” a Hyundai Motor India Ltd spokesperson said. “The plant operations will enable us in meeting the customer demand in the domestic and export market with the support of our vendors and supply chain partners,” he added.
The car-maker, in a statement that was issued on Saturday afternoon, also said, “After securing all necessary permissions from local authorities as per government directives, we have signed up with a few college hostels near our plant to house our employees in hygienic conditions and ensure minimum exposure during their commute.”
“We have made a number of provisions to fortify health and hygiene at all times including frequent sanitization,” the spokesperson said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath