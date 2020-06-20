Hyundai Motor India resumes operations in Irungattukottai

Hyundai Motor India has resumed operations at its manufacturing plant in Irungattukottai, near Sriperumbudur after its annual maintenance and upgradation activity for 2020.

“We have commenced our plant operations starting from June 20, 2020 after the completion of Annual Maintenance Upgradation project for the period of June 15 to 19, while adhering to all the lockdown guidelines set by Tamil Nadu government for the safety, health and hygiene of our employees,” a Hyundai Motor India Ltd spokesperson said. “The plant operations will enable us in meeting the customer demand in the domestic and export market with the support of our vendors and supply chain partners,” he added.

The car-maker, in a statement that was issued on Saturday afternoon, also said, “After securing all necessary permissions from local authorities as per government directives, we have signed up with a few college hostels near our plant to house our employees in hygienic conditions and ensure minimum exposure during their commute.”

“We have made a number of provisions to fortify health and hygiene at all times including frequent sanitization,” the spokesperson said.