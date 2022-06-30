Hyundai inks revised wage pact
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and its recognised union — United Union of Hyundai Employees (UUHE) — have signed a long-term wage settlement. The settlement will come into effect retroactively starting April 01, 2021 and will remain effective till March 31, 2024. The revised all-inclusive package will see a salary increase of ₹28,200 per month (in the ratio of 55%, 25% and 20% for a period of three years), among other benefits.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.