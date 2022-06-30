Tamil Nadu

Hyundai inks revised wage pact

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and its recognised union — United Union of Hyundai Employees (UUHE) — have signed a long-term wage settlement. The settlement will come into effect retroactively starting April 01, 2021 and will remain effective till March 31, 2024. The revised all-inclusive package will see a salary increase of ₹28,200 per month (in the ratio of 55%, 25% and 20% for a period of three years), among other benefits.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2022 11:11:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/hyundai-inks-revised-wage-pact/article65586952.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY