Hyundai inks revised wage pact

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and its recognised union — United Union of Hyundai Employees (UUHE) — have signed a long-term wage settlement. The settlement will come into effect retroactively starting April 01, 2021 and will remain effective till March 31, 2024. The revised all-inclusive package will see a salary increase of ₹28,200 per month (in the ratio of 55%, 25% and 20% for a period of three years), among other benefits.