Hyundai donates medical equipment

It handed over 25 oxygen concentrators to the Kancheepuram Govt. Hospital

The Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., on Saturday handed over 25 oxygen concentrators, 3,100 PPE kits, 5,000 N-95 masks, 700 pulse oximeters and 600 litres of sanitiser to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital.

It was handed over to the hospital’s joint director Dr. A. Jeeva in the presence of Kancheepuram MLA Ezhilarasan.

Under the Hyundai Cares 3.0 COVID-19 Relief Initiative, the HMIF has expedited purchase and supply of critical medical equipment, thereby ensuring dispatch of relief materials to hospitals across most affected states of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana, New Delhi and Telangana, according to a release.