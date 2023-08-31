ADVERTISEMENT

Hyundai donates ambulances to government hospital and PHC in Cuddalore district

August 31, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Two advanced life support ambulances were given, one each to the Thittagudi General Hospital and Mangallur Primary Health Centre

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., handed over two Advanced Life Support ambulances to the Thittagudi General Hospital and Mangallur Primary Health Centre in Cuddalore district on Thursday.

C.S. Gopala Krishnan, Trustee of HMIF handed over the keys of the ambulances to Zara Selin Paul, Joint Director and R. Meera, Deputy Director of Health Services, Cuddalore in the presence of Minister for Labour and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan and District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj.

According to a press release, the Advanced Life Support ambulances are equipped with facilities such as air-conditioning, an auto-loading stretcher trolley with a floor-mounting mechanism, an oxygen cylinder cabinet and delivery system as well as seats for doctor and paramedical staff or relatives. The ambulances will help in the movement and treatment of patients who require intensive monitoring, invasive airway management and enhanced medical care.

The vehicles will also provide essential support for patients requiring pre-natal and post-natal care, aid to road accident victims and will respond to disaster situations.

According to Mr. Gopala Krishnan, these ambulances will play a crucial role by extending medical capabilities beyond the hospital walls to give patients timely and appropriate medical care during transit and help improve the chances of saving lives.

The ambulances will be stationed at Thittagudi and Mangallur.

