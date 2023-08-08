HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyundai discusses upcoming investments in Tamil Nadu with Stalin

Hyundai and T.N’s formidable partnership will contribute to making the state the EV capital of Asia, says T.R.B. Rajaa

August 08, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat here on Tuesday and discussed the ongoing and upcoming investments in Tamil Nadu.

After the meeting, Mr. Stalin, in a social media post, said: “The dialogue encompassed Hyundai’s ongoing and upcoming investments in our State, especially in the EV [electric vehicle] space, potential collaborations in R&D and advanced technologies.”

With a steadfast presence of over 25 years, Hyundai Motor has propelled remarkable manufacturing and export achievements, etching an indelible mark in Tamil Nadu’s automotive success story, the Chief Minister said, adding: “We will continue and expand this great partnership!”

Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, in a social media post, said: “The future of auto is in EV. Hyundai and Tamil Nadu’s formidable partnership will contribute to making the State the EV capital of Asia.”

Mr. Chung provided insights into Hyundai’s mid-to-long-term business strategies, detailed its dedication to customised social contribution initiatives in Tamil Nadu and underscored its continuous efforts in India.

In May, Hyundai Motor Group and Tamil Nadu forged a memorandum of understanding, marking their commitment to invest ₹200 billion over the next decade to bolster the EV ecosystem and modernise production facilities.

In pursuit of building this ecosystem, the outlined plans encompass establishing an EV battery pack assembly plant, expanding EV lineup, and installing a hundred high-speed charging stations at key locations across the State.

President and CEO Jaehoon Chang; President and Chief Technology Officer Yong Wha Kim; and MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Unsoo Kim were present.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.