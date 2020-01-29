Hydrocarbon projects: DMK holds protests in delta districts

DMK cadre staged demonstrations in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts on Tuesday, opposing hydrocarbon exploration in the region and demanding the declaration of the Cauvery delta as a protected agricultural zone.

The demonstrations were organised in the wake of the Centre’s notification exempting oil and gas firms from having to obtain environmental clearance for carrying out exploratory drilling. Condemning the Centre’s move, the protesters demanded the withdrawal of the amendment to the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006.

Contending that the implementation of the hydrocarbon project will destroy agriculture in the entire delta region and hit farmers’ livelihoods, the DMK demanded that the region be declared a protected agricultural zone.

‘Put pressure on Centre’

Party members also urged the State government to exert pressure on the Centre against implementing the project and pass an Assembly resolution in this regard.

The demonstration in Thanjavur town was organised in front of the head post office and was led by the party’s Tiruvaiyaru MLA and Thanjavur south district secretary, Durai. Chandrasekaran. Thanjavur Lok Sabha MP S.S. Palanimanickam took part in the stir.

The one in Tiruvarur was organised in front of the District Collectorate and was led by party MLA and district secretary Poondi Kalaivanan.

In Nagapattinam district, the demonstration was held at Avurthidal in Nagapattinam town and was led by the party’s town secretary, A. Paneer.

The nearly hour-long demonstration in Pudukottai town was led by the party’s north district secretary in-charge, K.K. Chellapandian, at Thilakar Thidal. Over 400 cadre participated in the stir.

The DMK’s agitation comes a couple of days after several village panchayats in Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts adopted resolutions opposing hydrocarbon exploration during gram sabha meetings on Republic Day.