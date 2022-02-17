Hydrocarbon panel submits report
A panel constituted by the State government to study the impact of the hydrocarbon projects in the State on the environment, has submitted its report on Thursday. Professor Sultan Ahmed Ismail, a member of the State Planning Commission, submitted the 106-page report to the Secretary of the Industries Department, a source said. However, the contents of the report have not been officially disclosed.
