Tamil Nadu

Hydrocarbon panel submits report

A panel constituted by the State government to study the impact of the hydrocarbon projects in the State on the environment, has submitted its report on Thursday. Professor Sultan Ahmed Ismail, a member of the State Planning Commission, submitted the 106-page report to the Secretary of the Industries Department, a source said. However, the contents of the report have not been officially disclosed.


