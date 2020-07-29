Hunt on for former MLA over minor’s rape

The Nagercoil All-Women Police are on the lookout for former MLA ‘Nanjil’ A. Murugesan, who is accused of having raped a 12-year-old girl in 2017. He was expelled from the ruling AIADMK on Monday for bringing disrepute to the party.
According to the police, the girl, who hails from the district and is now 15 years old, was rescued a few days ago after she eloped with a youth. The latter was booked for kidnapping since the girl is a minor.
When she was produced before a local court for the purpose of recording her statement, she accused Murugesan, who allegedly had an illicit affair with her mother, of having raped her in 2017.
Following this, the girl was placed under the custody of the District Child Welfare Committee. Subsequently, the District Child Protection Unit lodged a complaint with the Nagercoil All-Women Police, who registered a case against Murugesan under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Murugesan has since gone underground, and special teams are on the lookout for him.
