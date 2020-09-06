Hundreds throng counters as bookings open for special trains

CHENNAI

06 September 2020 00:27 IST

Seating on alternate chairs to ensure adequate distancing

Hundreds of passengers thronged ticket-booking counters in Chennai on Saturday, as reservations for intra-State special trains, that will start running from September 7, opened.

The Southern Railway had announced that 13 special trains would be operated to different districts in Tamil Nadu from September 7, and only reserved passengers would be allowed to travel in these trains.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 43 counters were operated across Chennai, including at Chennai Central, Egmore, Beach, Tambaram and a few MRTS stations. Sources said till Saturday afternoon, around 3,000 tickets were booked at these counters. “Many have also booked tickets online,” said a Railways official.

Many people were seen waiting at booking counters at railway stations, including at Egmore and Central, on Saturday morning. “To ensure adherence to physical distancing norms, people were asked to sit on alternate chairs. Those who came to book tickets were asked to use sanitisers and wear masks. The premises was disinfected continuously. RPF personnel ensured that all safety measures were followed,” said a ticket-booking staff at the Central railway station.

There was a huge demand for trains to Kanniyakumari and other southern districts. “People are willing to travel now. They should ensure that distancing and other safety measures are followed,” a Railways official said.

Suburban train services

The Southern Railway is, however, awaiting the Railway Board’s permission to resume Chennai’s suburban train services

Officials said they were hopeful that suburban train services would resume soon. “Since Metro services have been allowed, we expect to get the nod for operating suburban services as well. We will run a minimum number of trains initially,” an official said.