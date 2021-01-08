Hundreds of workers protest, seek to regularise service, revise pay

Hundreds of cleanliness workers and overhead tank operators employed by the Rural Development Department staged a protest in Chennai on Friday, pressing for various demands.
They demanded time-scale pay and a minimum pay of ₹18,000 a month for each of the overhead tank operators and cleanliness workers. They also insisted on a monthly pension of ₹5,000 after their retirement. In case of death during work, their wards have to be granted a job on compassionate grounds, they demanded.
Pointing out that their pay scale has not been revised in the light of the Seventh Pay Commission, they wanted District Collectors to be instructed in this regard. Revising the pay scale of over 16,000 cleanliness workers in the wake of the Rural Development Department’s G.O. dated January 1, 2020, granting a special time pay scale for those employed before 2013 and completing three years of service, were also among the demands.
Underlining that the announcement made to grant additional pay for overhead tank operators and cleanliness workers has not been implemented yet, they wanted an order to be issued immediately.
