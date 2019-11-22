Tamil Nadu

Hundi collections, idol robbed from four temples in Cheyyar

Unidentified burglars stole the hundi collections at three temples, and an idol from another temple, in the Cheyyar region on Wednesday. In Cheyyar town, collections from the hundis at Padhala Vinayakar Temple, Panchamurthi Vinayakar temple, and Srinivasa Perumal temple were burgled. Cheyyar police registered cases on these incidents and preliminary inquiries were conducted.

In Vadathinnalur village in Cheyyar burglars removed a ‘Pradosha Nayagar’ idol, which was believed to be made of ‘panchaloka’. When the priest came to the temple, he found the locks broken and the idol, missing. Anakavur police registered a case.

