Collections from the Hundi during the ‘Pouranami’ Girivalam has touched ₹95.90 lakh, according to sources at the Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple. The temple has been frequented by lakhs of devotees on Pournami day. This month, Pournami Girivalam was taken up by devotees between May 18 and 19. The counting of collections from the hundis kept on the Girivalam path began on Tuesday.

It also contained 95, 90, 183, 180 grams of gold and 663 grams of silver, offered by the devotees.