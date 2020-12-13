Humayun Mahal restoration work going on in full swing

Chennai

13 December 2020 01:25 IST

Heritage structure to be ready by August 2021; PWD may declare it a monument

The Public Works Department has completed nearly 65% of the work to restore the historic Humayun Mahal in Chepauk Palace complex so far. However, the deadline of the project is likely to be pushed by three months because of challenges faced during the pandemic.

With lack of sufficient records or photographs on the original structure that dates back to 1770, it took about six months for the department to design the three-dimensional elevation of the heritage building.

“We documented and matched the construction material and the way materials were used in the dilapidated portion of the structure through several photographs to arrive at the 3D elevation,” said an official.

Advertising

Advertising

About 70% of the structure was damaged when the ₹33.95 crore project was taken up last year. The roof of the single-storey structure collapsed in a fire accident. Work is under way to document the interior portion of the structure as well.

Spread over 81,000 sq. ft, the Indo-Saracenic structure has four corridors and a connecting corridor to another heritage structure, Kalas Mahal.

Some of the challenging portions of the project, including reconstructing the Madras terrace roofing, has been completed. About 70% of the complex traditional technique, Mughal wall plastering, has been finished.

“Nearly 100 skilled masons are engaged in the work now. Burma teakwood has been sourced for the 108 doors in the structure. There are no windows. We are working on the floor design and plan to procure Athangudi tiles to match with the original,” said an official.

Complex task

The PWD is all set to start yet another complex task that demands intricate workmanship. It would soon begin rebuilding five damaged domes that are 10-foot high and 12-foot wide. There are 18 other smaller domes.

The dome work done in the PWD annexe complex would be replicated. Three layers of small bricks and lime mortar would be needed to reconstruct the dome. “Soapnut, sand from the Cauvery river bank, would go into the mix. We have specifically sourced palm jaggery from Kallakurichi and Kovilpatti and lime from Virudhunagar and Kazhugumalai to ensure strength,” the official added.

The heritage structure that has eight huge halls on the ground floor was used as a revenue building by the British. It later housed offices of the agriculture press, social welfare, record rooms of transport and commercial tax departments.

The PWD is mulling over a suggestion to retain the heritage structure as a monument to enable people to appreciate its distinct architectural style, restoration efforts and the city’s rich history. The project is expected to be completed by August next year.