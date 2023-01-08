ADVERTISEMENT

Humanity, communal harmony are the necessities are these times, says Stalin

January 08, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Road in Pollachi to be named after late industrialist Pollachi N. Mahalingam: CM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paying tributes to a portrait of late Pollachi N. Mahalingam in Chennai on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Humanity and communal harmony, the ideals advocated by Vallalar and Mahatma Gandhi respectively, are needed in the present era, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said here on Sunday.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of late industrialist and philanthropist Pollachi N. Mahalingam, he recalled that the former legislator had chosen Mahatma Gandhi and Vallalar as his spiritual guides. “His spirituality was communal harmony, and he had always religiously believed in ‘Samarasa Suddha Sanmargam’. These are the ideals that are required today,” he said. The Chief Minister said creation of a society of social justice, in which equality, fraternity and communal harmony were cherished, could be the true tribute to the late industrialist. Conceding a request, Mr. Stalin announced that the link road at Pollachi connecting Coimbatore and Palladam would be named after Mahalingam. He recalled several anecdotes to underline the respect the former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, had for the late industrialist. He also listed his philanthropic activities and service to Tamil.

Housing Minister S. Muthusamy; Information Minister M.P. Saminathan; Food Minister R. Sakkarapani; Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji; Minister for Minorities Welfare Gingee S. Masthan; Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj; Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj; Thiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran; and office-bearers of the Kongunadu Trust, which organised the event, were present at the function.

