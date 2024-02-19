Humanitarian in essence, says CM Stalin on Budget

February 19, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said that the Tamil Nadu Budget 2024, presented in the Assembly, reflected the dreams of the State government and instructed Ministers, Collectors and officials to help realise the Budget goals.

In a statement, he said that the Budget was drafted with social justice as the central theme, ensuring a path for sustained growth. “Tamil Nadu stands second in GDP in the national level. The State’s growth rate is 8.19%, and inflation has fallen to 5.97%.”

Tamil Nadu has risen to the top spot in the Export Preparedness Index. With respect to preferred investment destination, Tamil Nadu has jumped from the 14th position to the third position, Mr. Stalin said, adding that the State had been at the top when it came to start-ups in the country.

The State government has been uplifting all sections of society, Mr. Stalin said, adding that the ‘Dravidian Model’ of governance had been working towards that ideal. Every other alphabet, word and announcement in the Budget were humanitarian in essence, he added.

The Chief Minister further said, “You are aware of the poor condition of the administration, owing to the AIADMK government that left behind only debts...The Union government continuously exploited the State’s financial resources. It refused to allocate funds due to the State, and prevented [the State] from borrowing funds to draft welfare schemes. The Tamil Nadu government has been facing such financial and administrative crises from all fronts...”

Mr. Stalin commended Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and senior officials for presenting the Budget, which he said was the best, and far-sighted.

