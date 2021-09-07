Bring home a furry friend

Duke

Eight-month-old Duke is an active, energetic, and fun-loving chap who doesn't need 4 legs to charm you! A lover of everyone and everything, he is vaccinated, sterilized, and waiting to smother you with kisses!

Lucky

This black beauty will soon be three months old. She is playful, friendly and will bring endless love and joy to any family. She will be sterilised and fully vaccinated at the appropriate age.

Bosco

Soft-natured and exceptionally affectionate, gentle boy Bosco is around five years and has nothing but love for everyone he meets. Sterilised and vaccinated, could you share your heart with him?

Nancy

Furry feline Nancy is all set to explore your home and climb her tiny way into your life! At two months, she will be vaccinated and sterilised at the appropriate age.

Britto

Two-year-old Britto found himself immobile and in unspeakable pain after being knocked down by a speeding vehicle. Fortunately, with a caring community of humans who watch over him, he was quickly spotted and rushed to the clinic. Traumatised by the accident, Britto is taking a long time to recover, but we are hopeful that with ongoing treatment, love, and nutritious food, he will regain strength in his limbs and enjoy life again. To help us nurture more needy souls just like Britto, please consider sponsoring him. You can reach out to us on the number given below.

Michael

After spending several months healing from a terrible accident in which he lost his eye, and many more months under our care while we waited to find a home for him (two years in total!), this sweet young pooch finally found love with a family who have promised to cherish him. With his permanent wink and cheery nature, Michael endeared himself to everyone who met him, but during his time with us, he formed a special bond with our animal handler, Vincent.

All pets get free veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.