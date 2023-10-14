Human trafficking awareness rally organised in Besant Nagar

October 14, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 200 persons from various corporate companies, colleges, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) participated in the ‘Walk for Freedom’ in Besant Nagar in Chennai on Saturday to show solidarity for the victims of human trafficking and raise awareness. ‘Walk for Freedom’ is being held for the fourth year and is led by The Movement India in partnership with NGOs Vision Rescue and Charis Foundation and colleges, corporate companies, and the community. The walk was conducted in over 100 locations, across 14 States, bringing together over 25,000 participants nationwide.

