HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Human trafficking awareness rally organised in Besant Nagar

The walk was conducted in over 100 locations, across 14 States, bringing together over 25,000 participants nationwide

October 14, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 200 persons from various corporate companies, colleges, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) participated in the ‘Walk for Freedom’ in Besant Nagar in Chennai on Saturday to show solidarity for the victims of human trafficking and raise awareness. ‘Walk for Freedom’ is being held for the fourth year and is led by The Movement India in partnership with NGOs Vision Rescue and Charis Foundation and colleges, corporate companies, and the community. The walk was conducted in over 100 locations, across 14 States, bringing together over 25,000 participants nationwide.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.