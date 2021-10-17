Human rights bodies condemn ‘encounter’ killings

They urge State Human Rights Commission to intervene and hold inquiry

Human rights organisations based in Madurai — People’s Watch and Joint Action Against Custodial Torture (JAACT) — have condemned the recent police ‘encounter’ killings in Tamil Nadu. They urged the State Human Rights Commission to intervene in the issue.

The executive director of People’s Watch, Henri Tiphagne, said the State police had gunned down Murthaza of Jharkhand near Sriperumbudur and V. Durai Murugan of Thoothukudi district in Kovalam in the same week.

“This ‘encounter’ culture must stop. Cases were pending against both Murthaza and Durai Murugan. Trial would have led to their conviction. But instead, the police have gunned them down. There should be zero tolerance towards such killings,” he said.

The State government should ensure that this is not repeated. Appropriate action must be taken against the police officials involved in the two killings. Inquiry should be initiated against them, he said.

The JAACT said in both the cases, the police had nabbed the accused and then gunned them down. The members termed the incidents ‘fake encounters’, and demanded that appropriate action be taken against the police officers involved.

“The State government should take responsibility and ensure that such killings are not repeated. If no action is initiated, it will lead to many more ‘encounter’ killings in the State,” the body said.

Both the organisations urged the State Human Rights Commission to take suo motu cognisance of the ‘encounter’ killings and hold an inquiry into the issue.