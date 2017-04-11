Huge tumour on infant’s spine removed

Doctors at Kauvery Hospital recently operated up on a five-day-old infant to remove a 15 cm by 18 cm tumour located on the back of the baby's spine.

Addressing mediapersons on Monday, spine and neurosurgeon G. Balamurali said the baby was referred to the hospital by a private medical college hospital. “The tumour was diagnosed during pregnancy, at 20 weeks. An MRI scan of the baby revealed that the tumour was very big. The baby was born through a normal delivery, and on the fifth day, we operated on her,” he said.

At first, doctors decided to wait for a month or two until the baby was about 5kg, but they realised within a few days that the tumour was starting to show aggressive growth, Dr. Balamurali explained.

The complex and challenging surgery took about seven hours and involved a team of doctors including a paediatric surgeon, a plastic surgeon and paediatric anaesthetists. The baby was only 2.9 kg at the time of the operation.

While biopsy results of the tumour are awaited, doctors suspect it could be a teratoma or a rhabdomyosarcoma and could possibly have been a malignant variant, they said.

Babu’s father P. Santhanam, a farmer from Vellore district, said they were very scared but that the operation had gone well. This is the couple's first child.

The baby is due to be discharged in the next few days. The surgery was done under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Paediatric surgeon Sivasankar Jayakumar and plastic surgeon Sathish Manivel also participated.