Huge response for ‘Maya Kannan’ contest

Published - September 24, 2024 09:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The winners of the  ‘Maya Kannan’ – Janmashtami Contest 2024 in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Maya Kannan contest logo | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The Hindu organised ‘Maya Kannan’ – Janmashtami Contest 2024, for children aged 3 to 8, in keeping with the festive spirit of the season.

The children were asked to dress up as Krishna or Radha and perform a dance or sing or recite slokas in praise of the Lord. The contest elicited a huge response from the readers and nearly 250 children participated from Tiruchi and its neighbourhood. The enthusiasm and involvement shown by the children were impressive. Thiorteen excited winners were felicitated at The Hindu office on September 19. The parents and sponsors appreciated The Hindu group for organising such religious events to keep up the legacy of our traditions.

K. Aatish was the winner, T. Kanishka the 1st runner-up and Krithvik Natarajan, the 2nd runner-up.

The title partner for the event was Gopuram Turmeric Powder and Kumkum, and the event was co-presented by ITC Mangaldeep Premium Quality Incense. The sponsors for the gifts were Aachi Masala, Medimix and P.S. Tamarind.

