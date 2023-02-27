Huge quantity of psychiatric drugs recovered from Anbu Jothi Ashram, police inform Madras HC

February 27, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Gingee police on Monday informed Madras High Court of having seized huge quantity of psychiatric drugs bearing the seal ‘Tamil Nadu Government Supply - Not for Sale’ from the infamous Anbu Jothi Ashram facing allegations of torture, sexual assault and human trafficking of persons with mental illnesses.

Justices M. Sundar and M. Nirmal Kumar were told that a search conducted by the police at the ashram on February 17 had led to the seizure of 26,310 haloperidol tablets; 660 diazepam tablets; 270 divalproex extended release tablets; 300 apixaban tablets; 420 lithium carbonate tablets; 210 clozapine tablets; and 12,530 sodium valproate tablets.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A. Priyadarshini had also seized 309 tubes of Clotrimazole cream, used to treat vaginal yeast infections, and all of them bore the seal ‘Tamil Nadu Government Supply- Not for Sale’ meaning that they were meant to be given to patients for free in government hospitals.

“The source through which the alleged accused Jubin Baby (administrator of Anbu Jothi Ashram) had obtained these tables are a mystery,” the DSP said in a status report filed before the court in response to interim orders passed on a habeas corpus petition complaining about missing of a 70-year-old inmate Zafirullah from the ashram.

After submitting her report before the Division Bench, Additional Public Prosecutor R. Muniyapparaj said, the missing inmate had lost his family members and was begging at Sathyamangalam Dharga. Therefore, his nephew Salim Khan, residing in the United States, had requested his friend Halideen of Tiruppur to find an accommodation for the aged man.

Accordingly, the septuagenarian was admitted to Anbu Jothi Ashram run by Nalla Samariyar Charitable Trust in Villupuram on December 4, 2021. The ashram was functioning at Kundalapuliyur and had a branch at Kottakuppam. Within two days of his admission, the elderly man was shifted to another shelter in Bengaluru along with 52 others.

Anbu Jothi Ashram had shifted the 53 inmates to Home of Hope, run by Raja alias ‘Auto’ Raja in Bengaluru, since its facilities in Villupuram were overcrowded. It was the claim of the Bengaluru home that 15 out of the 53 inmates had broken the bathroom window and escaped from the facility on March 4, 2022.

Two out of the 15 escaped inmates were traced out and one of them had confirmed to the police that Zafirullah was also with them. Since the case diary relating to the Anbu Jothi Ashram was handed to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on February 20, the sleuths were now vigorously trying to locate the missing person, the APP said.

Stating that the police have been looking for him at mosques and dhargas in Bengaluru as well as the border districts of Tamil Nadu, he said, as of now details of an unknown dead body had also been collected matching the profile of the aged man. Therefore, his nephew Mr. Khan would have to come down to India to confirm if it was his uncle, he added.

The petitioners’ counsel V. Parthiban and M. Mohamed Riyas urged the court to grant two weeks’ time to ascertain when it would be possible for Mr. Khan to fly down from the United States. The judges accepted the request and adjourned the hearing on the habeas corpus petition to March 13.