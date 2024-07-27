ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruvallur police seize 10,800kg of gutkha, four held

Updated - July 27, 2024 12:08 am IST

Published - July 27, 2024 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Police intercept gang that transported the consignment from Delhi by train and smuggled it into Tamil Nadu 

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal received a specific input that a gang was trying to smuggle the contraband in three vehicles from a location near Tada along the Andhra Pradesh border into Tamil Nadu.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tiruvallur police on Friday seized 10,800 kg of gutkha after intercepting two vehicles near Gummudipoondi. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal received a specific input that a gang was trying to smuggle the contraband in three vehicles from a location near Tada along the Andhra Pradesh border into Tamil Nadu. 

A special team intercepted two vehicles and found gutkha stashed in them. Several boxes of medicines were found in the third vehicle. After a Drug Inspector verified the documents and certified the genuineness of the medicines, the third vehicle was allowed to go. 

The two vehicles used to transport the gutkha were impounded. On interrogation, four suspects taken into custody revealed that the gutkha was purchased from Noida by an agency located in Anna Salai, Chennai. Investigators conducted a search on the premises and sealed it. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further investigation on the source, transportation and sales network of the accused persons was under way, the sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US