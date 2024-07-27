GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruvallur police seize 10,800kg of gutkha, four held

Police intercept gang that transported the consignment from Delhi by train and smuggled it into Tamil Nadu 

Updated - July 27, 2024 12:08 am IST

Published - July 27, 2024 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal received a specific input that a gang was trying to smuggle the contraband in three vehicles from a location near Tada along the Andhra Pradesh border into Tamil Nadu. 



Tiruvallur police on Friday seized 10,800 kg of gutkha after intercepting two vehicles near Gummudipoondi. 

Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal received a specific input that a gang was trying to smuggle the contraband in three vehicles from a location near Tada along the Andhra Pradesh border into Tamil Nadu. 

A special team intercepted two vehicles and found gutkha stashed in them. Several boxes of medicines were found in the third vehicle. After a Drug Inspector verified the documents and certified the genuineness of the medicines, the third vehicle was allowed to go. 

The two vehicles used to transport the gutkha were impounded. On interrogation, four suspects taken into custody revealed that the gutkha was purchased from Noida by an agency located in Anna Salai, Chennai. Investigators conducted a search on the premises and sealed it. 

Further investigation on the source, transportation and sales network of the accused persons was under way, the sources added.

