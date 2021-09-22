Tamil Nadu

Huge haul of liquor bottles

Dindigul District Police on Wednesday seized 11,136 Tasmac liquor bottles that were stealthily stocked in a farm in Hanumantharayankottai. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the farm and found the liquor bottles stocked there without any licence.

The bottles worth over ₹10 lakh were seized and six persons, including former president of Hanumantharayankottai panchayat Inbaraj, were arrested.

“Investigation is under way to find out from where such a huge stock was procured,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Prohibition Enforcement Wing) P. Nagarajan.


