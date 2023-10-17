ADVERTISEMENT

Infant sale racket in T.N. | Police arrest woman who was part of network in Namakkal

October 17, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

Following the arrest of a doctor and her associate, the police have now arrested another woman, and a search is on in Salem and Karur, for more members of the racket

The Hindu Bureau

A woman from Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district, Balamani, who was part of a network that was involved in selling infants, was arrested by the Tiruchengodu town police, on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

On Sunday, October 15, 2023, police busted the network and arrested A. Anuradha, a doctor at the government hospital at Tiruchengodu and a woman associate of hers, T. Logambal, for forcing a couple to sell their infant to a childless couple. A case under Sections 120(b) and 370(4) of the Indian Penal Code and under Sections 81 and 87 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act were registered.

Inquiries revealed that Logambal had acted as a tout, selling seven infants with the help of the doctor. She had told police that Balamani was also part of the network. The police subsequently detained Balamni and held inquiries. 

Sources said special teams have rushed to Salem and Karur to arrest more persons, who are reportedly part of the network.

