DMK continues to run a corrupt government, says L. Murugan

October 16, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - ERODE

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan said that Central agencies had taken possession of immovable properties and unearthed tax evasions by DMK MPs.

Addressing the media after offering prayers at the Subramanya Swamy temple at Chennimalai, he said the Directorate of Enforcement had taken possession of 15 immovable properties allegedly owned by DMK MP A. Raja. Likewise, the Income Tax department had searched the residence of DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan and other properties linked to him and found tax evasion allegedly to the tune of over ₹ 1,000 crore. “This money was meant for people’s welfare schemes that the DMK had exploited,” he said and added that the DMK was running a corrupt government.

The Union Minister said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, fishermen from Tamil Nadu were not attacked and instead they were rescued from Sri Lanka. Regarding incidents of fishermen assaulted and robbed of their equipment while fishing, Mr. Murugan said the State government had control up to 12 nautical miles and added that the respective States can take action.

Asked about the recent incident of a Christian group allegedly threatening to rename the hill of the Murugan temple at Chennimalai as Yesu Malai or Kalvaari Malai and made derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods, Mr. Murugan blamed the State government for failing to take action against people who trivialised the Kanda Sashti Kavacham in 2021.

BJP Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi and functionaries accompanied him.