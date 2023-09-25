ADVERTISEMENT

Global demand for turmeric stabilises price at Erode market

September 25, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - ERODE

Members of Erode Turmeric Merchants and Godown Owners’ Association said the demand for turmeric has increased significantly after COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hindu Bureau

Price of turmeric has stabilised at markets in Erode in Tamil Nadu on September 25, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

 

With demand for turmeric continuing in the global market, the price of turmeric has stabilised and continues to be auctioned between ₹13,000 and ₹14,000 a quintal in September 2023. 

Turmeric that is grown widely across the district is known for its curcumin content that ranges from 2.5% to 4.5%. Farmers bring their produce for auctioning to the four markets, Agricultural Producers Cooperative Marketing Society Limited in Gobichettipalayam and at Karungalpalayam in Erode and regulated markets at Perundurai and the market in the Turmeric Market Complex owned by Erode Turmeric Merchants and Godown Owners’ Association. 

Traders from various districts and from other States participate in the auctioning and procure turmeric directly. Also, turmeric and its value added products are exported from the district to various countries. 

On Monday, the finger variety was auctioned between ₹8,299 a quintal and ₹13,378 a quintal, while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹7,869 a quintal and ₹11,889 a quintal at the Erode Regulated Market. 

Members of Erode Turmeric Merchants and Godown Owners’ Association said the demand for turmeric has increased significantly after COVID-19 pandemic. “In July this year, turmeric was sold between ₹6,129 a quintal and ₹8,099 a quintal. But, it touched ₹15,000 a quintal in August and currently it was trading between ₹13,500 and ₹14,000 a quintal,” they added. “Demand for turmeric in both developed and developing countries has improved leading to an increase in export by 25%,” members said. 

Between January and August 2023, 1.17 lakh tonne turmeric was exported from the country which was 1.11 lakh tonne during the corresponding period last year. Since the demand for fine quality turmeric is on the rise, prices remain stable at the markets as more farmers prefer cultivating turmeric in the district. 

