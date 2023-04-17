HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu rules out issue of pattas to inhabitants on temple lands in T.N.

HamberMenu
Replying to CPI(M) members V.P. Nagaimaali and M. Chinnadurai who moved a calling attention motion in the Assembly, the Minister said there was no provision in the HR&CE Department rules to provide a blanket exemption from paying rent or lease payable to temples.

April 17, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu. File | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

 

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Monday, April 17, 2023 ruled out the possibility of issuing patta to the people residing in temples lands for many years and waiving the rent/lease amount due for the period of the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

Replying to CPI(M) members V.P. Nagaimaali and M. Chinnadurai who moved a calling attention motion in the Assembly, the Minister said there was no provision in the HR&CE Department rules to provide a blanket exemption from paying rent or lease payable to temples.

Mr. Sekarbabu said the Madras High Court had granted an interim stay of para 49(v) G.O.(Ms.) No.318) issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to provide housing facilities to the homeless encroachers of lands belonging to the government, local bodies and temples and regularise them by issuing pattas.

Subsequently, in the suo motu case, the High Court on June 7, 2021, made it clear that the government or the commissioner of the HR&CE department, who are the trustee/administrator of temple lands, shall not alienate or give away lands contrary to the wish of the donor.

“The public purpose theory shall not be invoked in cases of temple lands over which the interest of the community people of the religious denomination generally rests,” Mr. Sekarbabu said recalling the court order.

The Minister said the lands had been donated to the deities of the temples and as per law, the Gods and Goddess are considered minor. “The lands owned by them are treated as Minor’s property. The lands should not be used for a purpose other than for which they are donated,” he added.

