HR&CE Dept. to start 10 colleges, 3 old-age homes

Housing units for priests, temple employees to be built

Temples are set to become closer to people than ever, catering not just to their spiritual needs, but also their physical and social needs. In a first for the State, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu announced a slew of initiatives worth hundreds of crores for every section of the society.

The department, which is running five arts and science colleges, will start 10 more colleges at a cost of ₹150 crore at Kolathur, Kilpauk, Vilathikulam, Thoppampatti, Anaikattu, Kalasapakkam, Thirukattupalli, Lalgudi, Kadayam and Thiruchengode.

Moreover, the infrastructure and sports facilities in colleges and schools run by the department would be improved at a cost of ₹25 crore. “The vacancies in schools and colleges will be filled and services of temporary staff regularised. It will benefit 496 teachers and other staff,” he said.

The Minister also allotted ₹10 crore for setting up medical centres in 10 temples which drew more devotees. There will be doctors and medical staff with facilities for first-aid.

Improving libraries in 114 temples and creating new libraries at a cost of ₹10 crore are also part of the announcements. Old-age home at a cost of ₹5 crore will be set up in Chennai, Palani and Tirunelveli. Temple priests and workers will get new clothes for Pongal and the allocation is ₹10 crore. There is also a ₹21.40 crore project for constructing housing units for priests and temple staff in six places.

Mr. Sekarbabu, who announced the construction of 22 marriage halls at ₹53.50 crore, said temples would not charge money for conducting marriages if the bride or groom was differently abled. If the marriage is conducted in the marriage hall temple, they need to pay just maintenance change. Tonsuring heads too would be free and the amount will be paid by the temple administration.

Unveiling a ₹200 crore master plan for improving infrastructure in 40 first-grade temples, the Minister announced ₹150 crore for renovating Tiruchendur temple and ₹125 crore for improving infrastructure in Bhavani Amman temple in Periyapalayam.

Temples in Palani, Samayapuram, Thiruvannamalai, Tiruttani and Rameshwaram will get ₹250 crore for creating amenities.

The Minister also announced kumbabishekam for 300 temples, new cars for 18 temples at a cost of ₹8 crore, renovation of 37 temple tanks at a cost of ₹18 crore and lodges for devotees at Madurai temple at a cost ₹35 crore.