Tamil Nadu

HR&CE Dept. gets new Commissioner

The State government on Saturday effected a minor reshuffle of IAS officers.

Krishnagiri Collector S. Prabhakar has been transferred and posted as the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, replacing Phanindra Reddy, who was holding additional charge.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath has been posted as the Deputy Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Department.

P. Kumaravel Pandian, Deputy Commissioner (Works), Greater Chennai Corporation, will replace Sravan Kumar Jatavath as the Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner.

V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, Executive Officer, Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple, Palani, has been posted as the Krishnagiri Collector.

G. Latha, Chairperson, Teachers Recruitment Board, has been posted as State Project Director, Samgara Shiksha, in the place of N. Venkatesh, who was holding additional charge.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2020 12:01:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/hrce-dept-gets-new-commissioner/article32476529.ece

