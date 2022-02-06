HR&CE Dept. brings out SOP for care of temple elephants

CHENNAI

06 February 2022 01:13 IST

They must be kept in enclosures that are airy and have plenty of light

The Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) has brought out a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the care of elephants in temples under its control in Tamil Nadu.

All 31 elephants attached to various temples and mutts must be kept in enclosures that are airy and have plenty of light and are located within a 3-km radius of the temples.

The ground on which the elephants stand must not be covered with stone but with natural soil.

Even in locations where the elephants have to stand for long on account of festivals or rituals, the ground must be of natural soil, according to the SOP.

Elephants must be taken on a walk of 5 km-10 km daily, depending on their age and weight. Devotees visiting temples must not be allowed to touch elephants or feed them. If someone wants to give food, he/she can deposit money in the ‘hundial’ kept for the purpose.

No harsh treatment

In its instructions for mahouts, the Department has said they must not be harsh towards elephants, cut their hair or indulge in mischievous activities like pulling their tails.