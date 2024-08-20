HR&CE department not to take over nor to rebuild Gemmankuppam temple

The Department of Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) on Tuesday reaffirmed again that it will not take over the partially razed Kaliamman temple in Gemmankuppam hamlet near K.V. Kuppam town in Vellore nor has it any plans to rebuild the demolished structure.

The Joint Commissioner (In-charge), HR&CE (Vellore), S. Kumaradurai, told The Hindu that the department would take over temples mainly based on its revenue generation capacity and any historical significance. “No plans to take over the said temple or to rebuild it. Our staff will be part of a new committee that will be formed to oversee the daily functioning of the temple,” he said.

The department’s decision comes after a peace meeting, held under S. Subhalakshmi, RDO (Gudiyatham), between caste Hindus and Scheduled Caste (SC) members at her office on Monday. The meeting comes after a caste Hindu mason D Loganathan, 56, allegedly razed the temple partially on August 6 after Dalits demanded a car procession in their areas as part of Aadi month festival. The small structure of the sanctum sanctorum in the temple was not damaged but the remaining portions were razed.

Revenue officials said that caste Hindus were told to hand over the Kaliamman idol and the front iron door of the sanctum sanctorum to revenue officials in the presence of HR&CE officials on Wednesday. The temple deity would be consecrated on August 22. Keys of the temple will be handed over to VAO. Based on orders of Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi, a seven-member committee that includes deputy tahsildar, revenue inspector, HR&CE inspector, village school headmaster and VAO will be formed in the coming days to oversee daily functioning of the temple.

The meeting resolved that the Collector is empowered to make decisions regarding the organization of significant functions and festivals at the temple. As a long-term plan, residents can raise funds through public donations to rebuild the temple.