HR&CE Department forms team of experts to write history of 26 temples in Tamil Nadu

December 03, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST

The readers of the autobiography of Tamil Scholar U.V. Swaminatha Iyer – En Charithiram – would come across details about his teacher Meenakshisundraman Pillai, being invited to various temple towns to write the sthalapuranam (purana of the temples) of various temples. Sthalapuranas, more often than not a hagiography, in a language beyond the grasp of the common man, was part of the Tamil tradition.

Now the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has constituted a team of experts to pen the history of 26 temples in Tamil Nadu. K. Manivasan, Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments departments said the books would include high-resolution pictures and stories in a simple language. The department has issued an order detailing the requirement of the books with a minimum of 140 pages.

“Though books on various temples are available, they are not giving a complete picture of the history of the temple, the festivals, worship traditions, inscriptions, festivals and other features. The new project will include all aspects,” said Mr. Manivasan.

As per the order, the Sthala Varalar would include inscriptions in the temple and 50 pages would be dedicated to the English version. If the temple has any importance to a particular zodiac sign it would also be included in the book.

“The new history of the temple should take into account the requirements of the modern days instead of just copying the sthalapuranams of yesteryear. If the temple is sung in praise by Nayanmar and Azhwars, that should be mentioned,” said a Government Order,

The 26 temples, included in the projects are Arunachaleswarar temple, Tiruvannamalai, Dhandayuthapani temple, Palani, Ramanathaswamy temple, Rameswaram, Subramania Swamy temple, Tirupparankundram, Sankaranarayanaswamy temple, Sankarankoil, Koodal Azhagar temple, Madurai, Kallalagar temple, Madurai, Marundeeswarar temple, Thiruvanmiyur, Thayumanaswamy temple, Tiruchi, Jambukeswarar temple, Tiruchi, Mariamman temple, Pannari, Kapaleeswarar temple, Mylapore, Meenakshi Amman temple, Madurai, Thiyagarajaswamy temple, Thiruvottiyur, Mariamman temple, Samayapuram, Angalaparameswari Amman temple, Melmalayanur, Sangameswarar temple, Bhavani, Kuttralanathar temple, Kuttralam, Maasani Amman temple, Anaimalai, Subramaniaswamy temple, Tiruttani, Vadapalani Andavar temple, Vadapalani and Patteeswarar temple, Perur.

The department has appointed R. Kalaikovan and M. Arunaigair as the supervisors of the project and the history of each temple would be written by experts on the temples. Author of each temple would be given a remuneration of ₹one lakh.

