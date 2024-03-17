ADVERTISEMENT

HR&CE Department constitutes panel for global conference on Lord Muruga

March 17, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has constituted a 20-member coordination committee for the International Conference to propagate the greatness of Lord Muruga.

The conference will be held in Palani, one of the six abodes of Muruga. A meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had decided to constitute the committee. It will oversee the arrangements and coordinate with various departments for the conference.

The committee will be headed by HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu. Mr. Manivasan will be the vice-chairman. The HR&CE Commissioner; Kuntrakudi Ponnampala Adikal; Perur Adheenam Santhalinga Marudachala Adigal; Mayilam Adheenam; and a scholar on Tamil worship Sathyavel Muruganar, among others, will be its members.

An order issued by HR&CE secretary K. Manivasan said devotees of Murugan, and spiritual leaders from across the world are expected to take part in the conference.

