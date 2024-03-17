GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HR&CE Department constitutes panel for global conference on Lord Muruga

March 17, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has constituted a 20-member coordination committee for the International Conference to propagate the greatness of Lord Muruga.

The conference will be held in Palani, one of the six abodes of Muruga. A meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had decided to constitute the committee. It will oversee the arrangements and coordinate with various departments for the conference.

The committee will be headed by HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu. Mr. Manivasan will be the vice-chairman. The HR&CE Commissioner; Kuntrakudi Ponnampala Adikal; Perur Adheenam Santhalinga Marudachala Adigal; Mayilam Adheenam; and a scholar on Tamil worship Sathyavel Muruganar, among others, will be its members.

An order issued by HR&CE secretary K. Manivasan said devotees of Murugan, and spiritual leaders from across the world are expected to take part in the conference.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.