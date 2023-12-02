HR&CE Commissioner moves Madras High Court complaining of unauthorised construction by Podhu Dikshitars

December 02, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Commissioner has moved the Madras High Court complaining that the Podhu Dikshitars of the Sabanayagar (Lord Natarajar) temple at Chidambaram in Cuddalore district are carrying out unauthorised constructions inside the temple.

Justices R. Mahadevan and P.D. Audikesavalu heard the Commissioner’s petition. The Bench recorded the submission by advocate K. Harishankar, representing the secretary of the Podhu Dikshitars committee, that no illegal construction, as complained by the Commissioner, was taking place.

Counsel also gave an undertaking that even if any construction was taking place inside the temple, it would be stopped forthwith. The judges recorded the statement and adjourned further hearing of the petition filed by the Commissioner to December 6.

Earlier, Special Government Pleader (HR&CE) N.R.R. Arun Natarajan told the Bench that though the Sabanayagar Temple was a Hindu religious institution amenable to the provisions of the HR&CE Act, the Podhu Dikshitars who manage it seldom obey the instructions issued by the department.

Spate of cases

Referring to a spate of cases having been filed by and against the Podhu Dishitars, he said that now, they were resorting to unauthorised construction inside the temple without obtaining permission either from the State-level expert committee or the district-level committee.

Mr. Arun Natarajan said many rooms were constructed in the temple with scant regard to the temple’s ancient structure and heritage, and several pillars had been damaged in the process. He added that excavation had been carried out right next to the Rajagopuram.

Accusing the Podhu Dikshitars of having felled several old trees for creating an entertainment park, he said they were treating the temple premises as their private property. He also produced photographs to support his contention and said the construction was being carried on, despite the Commissioner’s directive to stop it.