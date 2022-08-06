HR Tech startup raises $1 million in seed round of funding

Special Correspondent August 06, 2022 23:37 IST

‘Firm’s focus is to help companies hire quality talents faster with the balanced intervention of humans and tech’

Chennai-headquartered InterviewDesk, a HR tech startup has raised $1 million in seed funding round led by Sugumar Natarajan, Executive Director of FMCG firm Anil Foods and other angel investors. The firm said that the funds would be used to strengthen the engineering and business teams to build the tech that empowers the platform. “Companies are looking for ways to scale up their hiring process for their resource need. InterviewDesk’s focus is to help companies hire quality talents faster with the balanced intervention of humans and tech,” said Pichumani Durairaj, founder of InterviewDesk. In the financial year 2022, InterviewDesk has seen a growth of 400% year on year. It’s Clientele, include companies like Ally, Byjus, Rupeek, Jupiter Money and Jubilant FoodWorks to name a few.



