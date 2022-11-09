T.N. government constitutes panel to study outsourcing of human resources

Retired IAS officer M.F. Farooqui (centre) has been appointed the chairperson of Human Resources Reforms Committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government to study the feasibility of empanelment of third-party agencies to “outsource” various categories of human resources. File | Photo Credit: MOHAMMED YOUSUF

The Tamil Nadu government’s Human Resources Reforms Committee (HRRC) will study the feasibility of empanelment of third-party agencies to “outsource” various categories of human resources. It will also study the work output and compensation vis-à-vis the private sector, especially for the posts of the executive rank.

According to the terms of reference issued for the committee, the panel will examine the feasibility of broad-basing the system of ‘outsourcing’ Group-D employees to other similar categories like skilled labour in Group-C. It would also examine the present model of recruitment for assessment of output.

Retired IAS officer M.F. Farooqui is the chairperson of the committee. Retired IAS officers C. Chandramouli and D. Jothi Jagarajan, social worker Chandra Devi Thanikachalam, Cognizant’s former Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Narayanan are part of the committee that has been tasked to propose a “comprehensive road map for reforms in human resources management”.

Rescind order: TANSA

The Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) opposed the constitution of the committee and urged the government to rescind the government order issued along with the terms of reference. In a statement, TANSA contended that all terms of reference with regard to the recruitment of human resources were against the interests of government employees and social justice.

Pointing out that candidates from the poor and downtrodden sections were joining the government service through the 69% reservation being followed in Tamil Nadu, TANSA said the government order constituting the committee would cripple the functions of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

TANSA also pointed out that constituting the committee went against the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (Additional Functions) Act, 2022, meant for recruiting candidates for State Public Service Enterprises and Statutory Boards.