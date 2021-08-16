HR & CE dept. takes over management of Adi Kesavaperumal Temple in Mylapore

CHENNAI

16 August 2021 01:29 IST

The temple needs cleaning and urgent repairs, says Minister Sekarbabu

The Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) has taken over the Sri Adi Kesavaperumal Temple at Mylapore, which houses the sannidhi of Sri Peyaalwar, one of the 12 Vaishnava Saints. The temple also has the sannidhis for Sri Mayuravalli Thaayar and Sri Andal, and is considered an ancient one.

HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, who visited the temple along with Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran after a thakkar was appointed for the temple, said the temple needed cleaning and urgent repairs.

“It has been over 12 years since the Kumbhabhishekam was carried out. The temple, according to our estimates, has around 10 acres of land that has to be retrieved. The Department has been receiving complaints about the sale of land and properties belonging to the temple, and it was recommended in 2014 that the temple be taken over. However, no action was taken, which is why it is being taken over now,” he said.

Sources close to the trustees said they had applied for permission for conducting the Kumbhabhishekam five years ago.

“The experts from the Archaeological Survey of India and the Joint Commissioner-led committee had recommended it, and the file has been pending at the Commissioner’s office. The current team of trustees took over in 2002 after which they have filed cases to retrieve the land belonging to the temple. The allegations of land sale pertain to those sold around 100 years ago, and they are unable to find records,” they said.

Also under the control of this temple are a mandapam and a well on Arundale Street at Mylapore where Sri Peyaalwar was believed to have been born in the Dwaparayuga. He was the one who composed the Moodraam Thiruvandhadhi, 100 songs on the Lord.