How the plan to murder Armstrong was executed

At the outset, the brutal murder of Tamil Nadu’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president K. Armstrong in July 2024 was presumed to be an act of revenge for the killing of ‘Arcot’ Suresh, an alleged gangster in north Chennai, in 2023. The months-long investigation by the Chennai City police, however, has exposed a web of conspiracy involving three major gangs in the city and their thirst for dominance. This story is Part 3 of a three-part series on the crime that shook the State, and is based on the 5,000-page charge sheet filed by the police in October 2024, exclusively accessed by R. Sivaraman. You can read Part 1 and 2 here and here

The conspirators made extensive, elaborate, and meticulous arrangements to transport and store the weapons used in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong, said the charge sheet filed by the Chennai City Police, exclusively accessed by The Hindu.

The country-made bombs prepared for the murder, and exchanged but were never used, made it to the premises of a prominent government hospital in the city and even the Madras High Court, escaping the scrutiny of security personnel. Accused No. 3 ‘Sambav’ Senthil’s associate Pudur Appu, 40, of Kodambakkam arranged for the bombs to be handed over to the eight suspects who allegedly committed the murder.

Vehicle number hidden

On June 12, Appu’s associates bought a black lunch bag from a shop and collected the bombs stored in a godown in Kodambakkam.

They transported it by a two-wheeler, and while doing so, made sure that sandal paste was rubbed on the vehicle’s licence plate so it could not be identified.

A conservancy staff drove the vehicle carrying the lunch bag with the bombs to the campus of the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital at the Omandurar Government Estate. Another accused gave instructions to the staff over phone about which gate he could enter without being checked by the security staff. At the parking lot, Senthil’s associates, advocates K. Hariharan and ‘Mottai’ Krishnan, collected the lunch bag.

They then went to the Dr. Ambedkar Statue on the Madras High Court campus. Hariharan sent a text message to G. Arul, slain gangster ‘Arcot’ Suresh’s relative, saying: “Come to High Court at three o’ clock and get your case bundle.”

Arul arrived on the court campus in a Bolero and collected the lunch bag containing the bombs, which were later stored at a defunct de-addiction centre.

The de-addiction centre, which was run by the Grace Foundation in Selavayal, Kodungaiyur, also functioned as a hideout for the accused to stay during the day and discuss their plan. The accused rented another house for ₹6,000 per month and paid an advance to the owner in Manali by submitting fake identity details. They were staying in the house in the nights between June 26 and July 5.

Before his murder in 2023, ‘Arcot’ Suresh had stocked weapons, such as knives and machetes, at a gambling club he was running in Thirunindravur. One of the accused procured those weapons and handed them over to Arul, who hid them behind Bhavani Amman Koil in Thirunindravur. They were later brought to the de-addiction centre and subsequently used to murder Armstrong.

‘Ponnai’ Balu, Arul, Manivannan, and three others began discreetly monitoring Armstrong’s movements through one of their relatives, T. Pradeep, who lived in Armstrong’s locality. They procured SIM cards using fake names and gave one to Pradeep so that he could keep them posted on Armstrong’s movements. On July 5, Pradeep told Balu that Armstrong visited the construction site in Perambur in the morning, and he would return in the evening. On receiving the message, the assailants went to the spot on their two-wheelers with the weapons and waited for Armstrong to arrive.

“We formed 17 special teams for investigation. Our officers conducted a thorough investigation in a very systematic manner and after collecting evidence and witnesses, we filed the charge sheet within the stipulated period as per law”A. ArunGreater Chennai Police Commissioner

The accused wore the uniforms of a popular food delivery platform not only while committing the crime but also while monitoring the movements on the street close to Armstrong’s construction site. One of them, who worked with the food delivery platform, procured the uniforms.

At the de-addiction centre where they stayed, the accused also prepared a sketch of a route map, including an escape route, which was later seized by the police.

Phones tossed into river

The mobile phones used by the accused were destroyed and thrown into the Kosasthalaiyar. Based on their confessions, the phones were recovered by the police and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel on July 20.

The damaged phones were sent to the Forensic Science Lab in Gujarat to recover data and call records to gather electronic evidence. The police filed charges against ‘Ponnai’ Balu, Arul, D. Ramu alias Vinodh, G. Thiruvenkadam (who was subsequently killed in a police encounter), Manivannan alias Manna, J. Santhosh, and four others for offences under Section 61(2) (whoever party to the criminal conspiracy) read with 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon or with anything which, used as a weapon of offence), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 103 (punishment for murder), 351(3)(criminal intimidation), and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act.

All the other accused, including Nagendran and ‘Sambhav’ Senthil, were charged with criminal conspiracy and murder. ‘Sambhav’ Senthil and his associates Krishnakumar and Appu have been cited as ‘absconding accused’. Efforts are on to nab them, the police said. The charge sheet in the case was filed in the court of the V Metropolitan Magistrate in Egmore. The case will be committed to a sessions court for trial soon.

(Collated by S. Meenakshy)